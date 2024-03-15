Electoral Bonds Data: 2 Beef Export Companies Donated Rs 5 Crore, SBI Data Show

As names of thousands of donors across businessmen and corporations who bought electoral bonds was released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday evening, 14 March, among them, two beef exporting companies —Allanasons Private Limited and Frigorifico Allana Private Limited have also come forth. Both companies are promoted by the Allana group of companies.

While Allanasons donated Rs 2 crore on 9 July 2019 and then Rs 1 crore on 9 October 2019, Frigorifico donated Rs 2 cores on 9 July 2019 as well.