Trip Down The Memory Lane: Women MPs Share Notes About Old Parliament Building

The parliament will officially shift to the new building on 19 September.
(PTI)
Taking a trip down the memory lane, ten women Members of Parliament (MPs) shared their memories, messages and experiences related to their association with the old parliament building. These include MPs from across the political spectrum, reminisced about the old parliament building, in a set of handwritten notes. The parliament will shift to the new building officially on Tuesday, 19 September.
Following are the messages shared by the MPs.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, in her note, recalled her long journey and several memories of the old Parliament building. The leader also praised the handiwork and craftsmanship of the building
Harsimrat Kaur Badal recalls her time at the old parliament building.
Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena, besides marveling at the architectural prowess and design of the building, also commented on the sheer weight of history that the walls have witnessed.
Priyanka Chatruvedi recalls her time at the old parliament building.
Union Minister and Apna Dal (S) MP Anupriya Patel reminisced about her very first steps into Sansad Bhavan.
Anupriya Patel recalls her time at the old parliament building.
BJP MP Poonam Mahajan chose to put her feelings across through a poem.
Poonam Mahajan recalls her time at the old parliament building.
TMC MP called the old parliament building her "first home" and said that it "will always have a special place in my heart."
In her note, NCP leader Supriya Sule expressed gratitude to the people of her constituency for voting her into power, allowing her the opportunity to enter the hallowed halls of the parliament.
Congress MP Ramya Haridas called the old parliament building a "palace of democracy" and the "birthplace of strong decisions".
Independent MP from Amravati Navneet Rana recalled her time at the old parliament building, calling it a "temple of democracy."
In her brief note, Union Minister and MP Smriti Irani wrote " "Best Wishes!"
Rajya Sabha MP and decorated athlete P.T. Usha shared in her note, her very unique journey to the parliament. She recalled how the first time she stepped foot in the parliament was back in 1986 after winning a gold medal haul at Seoul, but it wasn't until 2022 that she entered the parliament as an MP, making it a very special moment for her.
