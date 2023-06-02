'Akhand Bharat' Mural in New Parliament Building Draws Protests From Nepal

A mural placed in India's newly inaugurated Parliament building is ruffling feathers in Nepal.

Tell me more: Parts of Nepal and other neighbouring countries such as Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka have been depicted in the mural, acccording to a report by Hindustan Times.

Nepalese politicians reportedly want the installation to be removed.

The issue was raised in a recent parliamentary party meeting.

Why it matters: The controversy assumes significance in light of the fact that Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal or 'Prachanda' is on a four-day visit to India and is scheduled to meet PM Modi.