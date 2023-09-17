In Photos: National Flag Hoisted at New Parliament Ahead of Special Session

Photos: National Flag Hoisted at New Parliament Ahead of Special Session
(Photo: PTI)
A day before the Special Session of Parliament is slated to begin, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla hoisted the national flag at the new Parliament building on Sunday, 17 September.
The event was attended by scores of Members of Parliament from the government and the Opposition.
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the flag hoisting ceremony at the new Parliament building.
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar during the flag hoisting ceremony at the new Parliament building.
Though Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, was present at the event, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, skipped it.
The Special Session called by the government will take place in the new Parliament building from 18-22 September.
A Lok Sabha bulletin issued on 13 September stated that a "discussion on Parliamentary Journey of 75 years" will be held on first day of the special session of Parliament.
The Lok Sabha will also consider a bill which seeks to replace the Chief Justice of India from the committee for selection of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners with a Cabinet Minister appointed by the Prime Minister.
