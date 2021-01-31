‘Shameful’: TMC Leaders Lash Out at BJP Over National Anthem Gaffe

A video of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including those who had recently jumped over to the saffron party from Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress, singing “jana gana mana adhinayak", instead of "jana gana mangala daayaka" has caused much backlash, with TMC leaders criticising the party over the gaffe.
The video is of the BJP’s rally in Howrah held on Sunday, 31 January, which was addressed virtually by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and attended in his physical absence by his cabinet colleagues Smriti Irani and the party’s National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, among others.
The Congress’ West Bengal unit also took to Twitter to criticise BJP for the incident.
The Left Front has also attacked the BJP over the incident.
“I had once challenged BJP parliamentarians during the UPA-I tenure. I had said in the Parliament that if any of them (BJP leaders) can sing the first eight lines of Vande Mataram, I would resign. There was silence for two minutes. None accepted the challenge,” said Md Salim, leader of Communist Party of India (Marxist), according to Hindustan Times.
Meanwhile, BJP accused TMC of playing politics with the National Anthem.
Former West Bengal Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee, Bally legislator Baishali Dalmiya, Uttarpara MLA Prabir Ghoshal, ex-Howrah Mayor Rathin Chakraborti and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh, who had joined BJP on Saturday, were present on the stage with Union Minister Smriti Irani, BJP state President Dilip Ghosh, Suvendu Adhikari, party's national Vice-President Mukul Roy, General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya when the national anthem was sung.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times.)
