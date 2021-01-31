‘Shameful’: TMC Leaders Lash Out at BJP Over National Anthem Gaffe

A video of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including those who had recently jumped over to the saffron party from Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress, singing “jana gana mana adhinayak", instead of "jana gana mangala daayaka" has caused much backlash, with TMC leaders criticising the party over the gaffe.

The video is of the BJP’s rally in Howrah held on Sunday, 31 January, which was addressed virtually by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and attended in his physical absence by his cabinet colleagues Smriti Irani and the party’s National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, among others.