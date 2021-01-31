Irani To Address Rally In Bengal's Howrah; TMC Turncoats To Attend
Home Minister Amit Shah will join the rally via video-conference.
BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani will address a rally at the Dumurjala Stadium in West Bengal's Howrah district on 31 January.
Home Minister Amit Shah was to physically address the rally earlier, but will now join via video conferencing, after his two-day trip to West Bengal was cancelled due to "unavoidable circumstances".
The rally will also see many Trinamool Congress turncoats who joined the BJP in Delhi on Saturday, 30 January, in the presence of Shah.
Former TMC MLAs Baishali Dalmia and Prabir Ghoshal, former Trinamool Minister Rajib Banerjee and former Howrah mayor Rathin Chakraborty were ferried to Delhi by a chartered flight organised by the BJP on Saturday. Actor Rudranil Ghosh too joined the party.
The leaders met Shah at his residence who then inducted them into the party.
The meeting lasted for about an hour.
The former TMC leaders had been dissenting against the party so the past month in the lead-up to their defection.
Howrah is being seen as a crucial district for both the BJP and the TMC ahead of the West Bengal elections scheduled for April-May.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.