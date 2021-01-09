Nadda Reaches WB to Woo Voters; Collects Rice, Hits Out at Mamata

The BJP national president addressed a Krishok Surokkha Gram Sabha in Jagadanandpur to mark the beginning of the campaign.

The BJP is likely to hold as many as 40,000 such meetings across Bengal before the state Assembly polls that is scheduled to be held in April-May this year. The BJP chief will also hold a roadshow from Clock Tower to Lord Curzon Gate in Burdwan district.

Taking potshots at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Nadda said: "Why are you so scared, Didi? What happened to you? Only promises won't work. From May this year, there will be no false promises, things will start happening in Bengal."



Nadda expressed satisfaction over the mammoth turnout at the venue.

"The massive turnout of people clearly shows that the change is inevitable in Bengal," he added.

He also alleged that the state government has changed the names of many Central government schemes and running them in Bengal under different names.