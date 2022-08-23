Why Did Anand Sharma & Ghulam Nabi Azad Resign? It's Linked to Congress Election

Two prominent faces of the Congress' G-23 dissident group – Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma – have resigned from key party committees in quick succession.

While Azad resigned as chairman of the Congress' campaign committee in Jammu and Kashmir, Sharma resigned as chairman of the party's steering committee for the upcoming Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.

Sharma tweeted that he remains a "lifelong Congressman" but is resigning due to "continued exclusion and insults."

This piece will try to answer three questions: