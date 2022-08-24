Jaiveer Shergill Resigns as Congress's National Spokesperson, Cites 'Sycophancy'

In another blow to the grand old party, Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill resigned from the post of the national spokesperson of the Congress on Wednesday, 24 August.

"I've resigned from all posts in the Congress party," he told the media.

In his resignation letter to interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Shergill wrote, "I hereby resign from the post of National Spokesperson of the party. The primary reason being that the ideology and the vision of the current decision makers of the Indian National Congress is no longer in sync with the aspirations of the youth and modern India."