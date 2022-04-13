BJP MLA Raja Singh Booked for Provocative Speech, Songs During Ram Navami Event

A case was registered in two police stations against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MLA in Telangana T Raja Singh on Tuesday, 12 April.

While the Shahinayathgunj police booked him over an allegedly provocative speech during a Ram Navami procession in Hyderabad, the Sultan Bazar police charged him and Bhagyanagar Sriram Navami Utsava Samiti president Bhagwanth Rao for allegedly violating conditions laid down in the police permission for the event.