Haryana: Teen Arrested for Killing 11-Year-Old in Madrasa to ‘Defame It'

A week after an 11-year-old boy was found dead in a madrasa in Haryana's Nuh, the police on Sunday, 11 September, claimed that they had solved the case and took a 13-year-old student in custody for murder.

"The accused student did not want to study in the madrasa and with the intention of defaming it, he made a plan and strangled the victim," a police official told news agency PTI.

The police had registered a case of murder on 5 September after the victim's family alleged so. The student who was killed had reportedly been studying in the madrasa for a year.

The accused was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which sent him to a correctional home in Faridabad, the police said.