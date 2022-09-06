Fourth Madrasa Demolished in Assam in Recent Months, but This Time by Locals

Locals demolishing a madrasa in Assam's Goalpara on Tuesday, 6 September.
News of the madrasa, located in Pakhiura Char, allegedly being used for such activities came to light after the arrest of one of its clerics, named Jalaluddin Sheikh, who had engaged the two Bangladeshis as teachers in the institution, the police said.
A police official also claimed that the accused persons are members of Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarul Bangla Team (ABT), as per news agency PTI.
They reportedly taught at the madrasa between 2020 and 2022, and are currently absconding.
A local said that villagers had appointed the two teachers without the knowledge that they were allegedly connected to terror outfits. Also, the accused persons fled from the area by the time locals came to know about it.
He also said that he didn't want his village to be associated with terror activities in any way, adding that that was why a group of them demolished the madrasa and the residence of the teachers.
The villager also said that the accused had been appointed without any verification of their real identity.
"it was our mistake. They had said that they were from Cooch Behar in West Bengal," he added.
Since August, three madrasas have been demolished for allegedly engaging in "anti-national" activities in the Assam's Morigaon, Barpeta and Bongaigaon districts.
(With inputs from PTI and Anjana Dutta.)
