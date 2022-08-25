Rajasthan: Dalit Student in Barmer Faints After Beating, School Teacher Held

The victim's family alleged that when the child was not able to answer a question during a class test, the accused started beating him. When the student asked the accused the reason for beating him, the accused pushed him down.

The student fell unconscious after the beating and had to be admitted to a government hospital for treatment.

"The child complained of a stomachache and headache, but there was no serious injury. The condition of the child is stable. But, precautionary CT scan and sonography has been done," Dr Dilip Chaudhary, the doctor who is treating the child said.

This incident comes shortly after a nine-year-old Dalit boy Indra Meghwal was allegedly thrashed by his teacher in Jalore district of Rajasthan on 20 July for touching a pot of water that was meant for the teacher. He died on 13 August during treatment, and the accused teacher was arrested.