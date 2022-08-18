Class 3 UP Student Allegedly Beaten by Teacher for School Fee, Dies in Hospital
The student's uncle filed a complaint stating that he was beaten by his school teacher on 8 Aug, Shravasti SP said.
A class three student of Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti district died in a hospital in Bahraich on Wednesday, 17 August, after he was allegedly beaten by his teacher on 8 August, the police said.
They further confirmed that the 13-year-old student went to a school near his village, which comes under Sirsiya Police Station limits.
The student's uncle filed a police complaint stating that he was beaten by his school teacher on 8 August, Shravasti's Superintendent of Police (SP) Arvind K Maurya said.
"A 13-year-old student who was studying in class 3 died in a hospital in Bahraich on 17August. His uncle complained that he was beaten by his school teacher on 8 August. Case has been registered under relevant sections and further investigation is underway," the SP said.
The family of the deceased boy alleged that the child was beaten mercilessly because of his school fees was not deposited.
His brother Rajesh Vishwakarma said that he had deposited the school fees – Rs 250 per month – online. But the teacher did not know about it, and beat his brother, reported news agency ANI.
"His hand was fractured and there was internal bleeding... he killed him," Vishwakarma added.
Student's family, along with some local people demonstrated at Bhinga-Sirsia Marg. They were then assured by the police of thorough investigation.
(With inputs from ANI.)
