Class 3 UP Student Allegedly Beaten by Teacher for School Fee, Dies in Hospital

A class three student of Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti district died in a hospital in Bahraich on Wednesday, 17 August, after he was allegedly beaten by his teacher on 8 August, the police said.

They further confirmed that the 13-year-old student went to a school near his village, which comes under Sirsiya Police Station limits.

The student's uncle filed a police complaint stating that he was beaten by his school teacher on 8 August, Shravasti's Superintendent of Police (SP) Arvind K Maurya said.