Rajasthan Boy’s Death: How Dalit Issues Remain Forgotten Amid ‘Liberal’ Debates

The basic aspirations of Dalits in such a notional liberal democratic set-up were thus shattered in the desperate making of political democracy. Far from achieving basic dignity in the subsequent decades, Dalits have been victims of endless caste-based atrocities. Their identity remains ignored in elitist political discourses.

On Independence Day, while Modi started the massive ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, Congress leaders changed their social media profile displays to a picture of Nehru holding the Indian tricolour. Amid these two binaries, Dalit Ambedkarites had to assert a third reality, and they did that by talking about ‘Azaadi ka mrit mahotsav’, to seek equality and justice for the dead Inder Meghwal, the nine-year-old Dalit Boy from Jalore.

Mainstream political parties of India are dominated by savarna upper-castes, much like how the Indian nationalist movement is historically detached from the ground realities of Indian society.