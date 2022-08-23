UP: Dalit Girl Thrashed, Thrown Out of School by Ex-Pradhan Over Uniform

In UP's Bhadohi, a Dalit girl who allegedly faced casteist slurs, was beaten up and thrown out of her school by a former village head for not wearing uniform.
(Photo: Video screengrab)
A man who claimed to be a former village head allegedly beat up, hurled casteist slurs, and threw out a Dalit girl from her school for not wearing the uniform in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi, the police said on Tuesday, 23 August.
They further added that the accused was identified as Manoj Kumar Dubey.
"Based on the complaint of the girl's mother, a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections and he was arrested. Further investigation is underway," he added.
Chauri police station in-charge Girija Shankar Yadav said that a case has been registered against the accused for assault, intimidation and under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Yadav said, reported news agency PTI.
The accused is neither an officer nor a teacher, yet he goes to school every day and misbehaves with teachers and children, the police said, the report added.
Bhadohi's Basic Shiksha Adhikari Bhumpendra Narayan Singh said that they have commenced an investigation against the accused and have also asked the headmaster of the school about how an outsider entered the school.
(With inputs for PTI.)
