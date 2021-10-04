'NEET Against Spirit of Federalism': TN CM Stalin Writes to 12 Chief Ministers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to CMs of 12 states asking them to form a united front to make education a state subject. The state governments should have powers over the Centre in regulating the education sector, Stalin opined in his letter, which was written with the aim form a federal alliance against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Stalin requested the CMs to extend their support to ensure that the students of their respective states, "hailing from rural areas and marginalised sections of the society, are not put to hardship in obtaining admissions to higher educational institutions.”

The letter was sent to chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, West Bengal, and Goa.