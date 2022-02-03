Karnataka Agriculture Labourer's Son Chidanand Tops NEET Super Speciality Exam

Chidanand Kumbar
(Photo: Twitter/mla_sudhakar)
In a remarkable feat, Chidanand Kumbar, an agricultural worker's son has topped two subjects in the National Eligibility Entrance Test (Super Speciality). Results for the exam, that was held on 10 January, were announced on Tuesday, 1 February.
Kumbar, who currently works as a specialist in a private hospital in Hyderabad, came first in the subjects (all India rank) - gastroenterology and liver hepatology, reported Times of India.
As many as 20,000 doctors from across India had reportedly taken the examination, which is conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, every year.
Speaking to the publication, Kumbar said that he has decided to go for DM (doctorate of medicine) in gastroenterology. After completing the three year course at a Delhi college, he plans to join a European fellowship in endoscopy, he said.
Kumbar, who belongs to Ranna Belagali village in Bagalkot district, lost his mother at a young age. His father, Kallappa, is a landless agricultural labourer who lives in a sheet-roofed house. Kumbar has an elder brother, Paramanand, who had to drop out of school and a younger sister, Renuka. She is married and has two children.
He did his schooling at a Government Primary School and at BVVS High School, Ranna Belagali. After finishing his PU (science) he studied MBBS at KIMS, Hubballi and later did MD General Medicine from Guwahati Medical College.
"As I was good in studies, people in my village encouraged me to take up MBBS," Kumbar said, adding that scholarships from the state government and a few other organisations helped him 'a lot' in completing his studies.
Kallappa, who has always ensured to promptly meet his son's educational expenses, said, he is 'extremely proud' of his son's achievement.
Minister Govind Karjol, who had reportedly helped Kumbar while he was pursuing MBBS, called him an 'icon for rural and government school children'.
Karnataka Health minister K Sudhakar took to Twitter to congratulate the young doctor as well.
(With inputs from Times of India)
