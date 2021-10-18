Fourth NEET Death in TN This Year, Girl Succumbs Month After Suicide Attempt

A month after her suicide attempt, K Anu, a NEET aspirant from Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu succumbed to her injuries on Friday, 15 October, The News Minute reported.

With this, the state has witnessed four NEET-related deaths this year.

Anu died at Chennai's Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. She was shifted to this hospital after she was being treated for her injuries at the Chengalpattu Government Hospital.

The 17-year-old had taken the NEET exams held this year on 12 September. However, just a few days after the medical entrance test, on 16 September, she tried to die by suicide, fearing she would not clear it.