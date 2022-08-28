Taj Mohiuddin Quits Congress, Joins Ghulam Nabi Azad-Led Front

Taj Mohiuddin Quits Congress, Joins Azad Camp Srinagar
(Photo: The Quint)
Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress suffered another jolt on Sunday as its senior leader and former minister Taj Mohiuddin quit from the party and joined Ghulam Nabi Azad-led front.
He, however, made it clear that Azad-led grouping will not ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but with National Conference or PDP. “Today, I wrote to the Congress president and the general secretary and others that I am resigning from all the posts which I was holding, including the primary membership of Congress,” Mohiuddin told reporters at a press conference.
Mohiuddin said that the Azad-led party has no ties with the BJP and his relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not political but, personal.
Mohiuddin also clarified, “If need be for an alliance, we will do it with the NC or the PDP, but never with the BJP. The day I come to know that it has anything to do with the BJP, I will leave the party.”
He also said that the cream from the J-K unit of Congress has already gone with Azad and the other Congress leaders who had joined different parties, will also join him.
(With inputs from PTI.)
