Land on Which Taj Mahal is Built Belonged to Jaipur Ruler Jai Singh, Says BJP MP

Diya Kumari, BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Rajsamand constituency of Rajasthan on Wednesday, 11 May, claimed that the land on which Taj Mahal stands belonged to Jaipur's ruler Jai Singh and that Mughal emperor Shah Jahan had acquired the same from Singh.
Kumari, who also hails from the erstwhile Jaipur royal family also said that the family has records to substantiate her claim. She also claimed that palace of the Jaipur royal family stood at the land previously, reported The Indian Express.
Talking to reporters about a petition in Allahabad High Court, that sought for a fact-finding inquiry into the history of Taj Mahal, Kumari said, she supported it. The petition has reportedly sought for the opening of over 22 rooms at Taj Mahal to find "the truth, whatever it is."
Stating that she has not studied the records regarding this, she said she was unclear if a compensation was paid when the land was acquired. Appeal could not be filed then, as there was no judiciary at that time, she said, reiterating that records need to be properly examined to clear out things.
The petition, she said, is rightfully demanding the opening and investigation of rooms at Taj Mahal.
Dr Rajneesh Singh, BJP's media in-charge had filed a petition on Saturday in the registry of Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court asking it to direct the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to open over 20 rooms inside the Taj Mahal to examine if there are Hindu scriptures or idols there.
The court is set to hear the case on Thursday, 12 May.
(With inputs from PTI, The Indian Express.)
