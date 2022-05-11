How (And Why) A Hindutva Mahapanchayat in Haryana Kept Targeting BJP CM Khattar

Munish’s remark about FIRs was a reference to the FIR filed by the Haryana Police on 27 April against three to four unidentified persons after a video showing purported gau rakshaks yanking a man by his legs and dragging him across the ground went viral on social media.

The FIR reads, “In the video from village Sheikhpur, some young men are seen attacking a man and putting him in a Scorpio at gunpoint. Two-three men are seen holding sticks while one man seems to be firing a gunshot in the air with a pistol.”

It further reads, “In another video from Rawli village, a few young men are seen taking a man away and in a video from Basai Meo village, two young men are seen beating up an old man in a car.”