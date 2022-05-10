BJP Wants Delhi's Akbar Road, Humayun Road, and Tughlaq Road To Be Renamed

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants the names of roads in the national capital that "symbolise Muslim slavery" to be renamed. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta took to Twitter to inform that he has written to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and wants Tughlaq Road, Akbar Road, Aurangzeb Lane, Humayun Road, and Shahjahan Road to be renamed.

This comes on a day when the Delhi police detained 44 members of right-wing organisations United Hindu Front (UHF) and Rashtravadi Shiv Sena who were chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside Qutub Minar and demanded that the centuries-old minaret be renamed 'Vishnu Stambh'.