'Tai or Vahini?': Supriya vs Sunetra May Be Pawar's Toughest Battle For Baramati

Sunetra Pawar (left) and Supriya Sule (right).
(Photo: Facebook/Sunetra Pawar)
"I have never been interested in politics. It's not my arena. There are many around me who insist (on joining politics), but I have never thought in that direction," said Sunetra Pawar, wife of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar while speaking to a Marathi news daily in February 2023, when asked about why she had not joined active politics for all these years.
Exactly a year later, she is now being perceived to be the "only candidate in Baramati worthy enough to challenge Supriya Sule," according to many in the party unit.
Vehicles with Sunetra Pawar and Ajit Pawar's pictures in Baramati.
Even as speculations of Sunetra vahini (sister-in-law) being pitched against Supriya tai have been doing the rounds for the past few months, official demands from several sections of the Ajit Pawar-controlled NCP to field her have only grown louder in the past few weeks.
"The entire party unit in Baramati, including me, wants vahini to contest. She has engaged in social work for years. Though any candidate decided by the Mahayuti will be acceptable to us, we prefer that vahini should contest," Baramati NCP chief Sambhaji Holkar told The Quint, echoing similar sentiments expressed by state NCP chief Sunil Tatkare last week.
Even as Sule downplayed the reports so far, saying that "anybody has the right to contest in a democracy," four key factors of the political mood being created around Sunetra:
"There is no other candidate who has any chance of winning against Supriya tai," said another office-bearer from Baramati from Ajit Pawar's camp, refusing to comment further.
Though most office-bearers, including those in Baramati, have sided with Ajit Pawar since the party split in June 2023, he could not have fielded a 'non-Pawar' against Sule.
For four decades, the constituency is synonyms with the Pawar family.
The attempt is being seen by many as a last-mile effort to rope-in the 'Pawar family voter' that may be with Ajit but would still side with Sule as the Lok Sabha face.
Ajit Pawar at a rally in Baramati on 11 February.
While his statement is one of the many to further the 'I have been wronged and sidelined for too long' narrative, winning Baramati will be a total victory in the perception game to counter the sentiment that he 'stole the party and cheated Sharad Pawar'.
In a bid to tap in to the personal connect and support he commands across the constituency, he even went on to say that he "won't contest the Assembly election in Baramati if the candidate fielded in Lok Sabha doesn't win."
For Baramati, Sunetra vahini is more than just Ajit Pawar's wife.
Several local and state leaders of the party have actively been pointing towards years of social work that make her a worthy candidate against an astute Parliamentarian like Sule.
Born in Dharashiv (formerly Osmanabad), Sunetra is the sister of former cabinet minister and MP Padmasinh Patil who was also one of the founding members of the NCP.
Actively involved in social work since 2000, Sunetra founded an NGO called Environmental Forum of India in 2010 that works towards developing eco villages.
File photo of Sunetra Pawar during her NGO's 'Nirmal Gram' initiative.
Her efforts have earned her several national international accolades through the years. Since 2006, she has been serving as the chairperson of Baramati Hi-Tech Textile Park that employs over 15,000 women.
File photo of Sunetra Pawar with employees of Baramati Hi-Tech Textile Park.
Statistics around both the electorate and cadre are undoubtedly on shaky grounds for Sule.
The NCP, Congress, and BJP hold two seats each out of the six Assembly seats in Baramati Lok Sabha — Baramati (NCP), Indapur (NCP), Purandar (Congress), Bhor (Congress), Daund (BJP), and Khadakvasla (BJP).
Supriya Sule at an event on 19 February.
In the past three Lok Sabha elections since 2009, Sule has maintained a comfortable victory margin. The BJP, however, has managed to double its vote share in a decade. In 2019, Sule received 52.63% votes while BJP runner-up Kanchan Kul received 40.69% votes. The BJP's share was at 20.57% in 2009.
Vote share percentage of Supriya Sule and the runner-up candidate in the past three elections.
In 2022, the BJP had launched 'Mission Baramati', following which scores of Union Ministers, including Nirmala Sitharaman, having visited the constituency to boost the cadre's morale.
If the vote share of the BJP gets transferred to Sunetra, along with its campaigning and cadre prowess, and a fraction of Sule's votes that may split and sway her way, the battle for Sule may get more uphill than expected.
However, since no substantial election has taken place so far, it remains to be seen which side the votes transfer to with both NCP and Sena having vertically split.
The biggest factor that has the potential to steer things in Sule's favour is the sympathy rallying behind her and Sharad Pawar since the party split.
For several legacy voters of the NCP that have witnessed Sharad Pawar's reign, Ajit's move of 'snatching the party' from Sharad Pawar has not gone down well.
Sule, too, has been banking on the 'united family' narrative.
"You live in a house that is in your father's name. Will you throw him out of the house? These are the values of Lord Ram. For his father's sake, he lived in exile for 14 years," Sule said while speaking to the media after Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar last week declared that Ajit Pawar's faction is the 'real NCP'.
Supriya Sule and Sharad Pawar at an event on 11 February, 2023.
Another factor that might steer the winds further is when Sharad Pawar himself begins campaigning for Sule.
On 11 February, while addressing a rally in Pune, Sharad Pawar said that the people of Baramati know who actually worked for them.
Moreover, factors like Sule's ground connect with the voters, the development work done in the constituency in the past three terms, and the transparency surrounding it cannot be ignored.
Image of Supriya Sule on a campaign vehicle in Baramati, 19 February, 2023.
Amid constant attacks by both the BJP and quarters of Ajit Pawar's NCP over development, Sule on Monday launched her own 'report card' with details of work done in each of the six Assembly seats
Though the sympathy factor very much exists, the real challenge before Sule is to rebuild the organisational strength that will be instrumental to keep the narrative in her favour and eventually get those sympathetic voters to the booths.
Meanwhile, all eyes are now on an official decision from Ajit Pawar's party regarding Sunetra's candidature.
Sources close to the Pawar family said that Sule and Sunetra have always shared cordial relations, which was evident whenever they have shared public platforms. When Sharad Pawar appointed Sule as the NCP's working president last year, which was seen as a snub to Ajit Pawar, Sunetra welcomed the decision.
Sunetra Pawar and Supriya Sule at an event in Baramati, 1 February, 2023.
Though the statement appears to be within the ambit of the usual 'calm and composed vibe' of Sule, chances of Sunetra being fielded against her maybe the Pawar family's toughest battle for Baramati in four decades.
