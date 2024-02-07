Ajit's Time & His Clock: Like Uddhav, Sharad Pawar Loses To 'NCP Constitution'

Like the Sena, the Sharad Pawar faction, too, will move the Supreme Court. And just like the Sena, the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker is yet to decide on the disqualification petitions that Sharad Pawar's faction had moved against 9 MLAs, including Ajit Pawar.

Speaking of the technicalities of the verdict, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad raised objections over the EC's observation that there was a conflict brewing in the party since 2019.

"The EC said that since Ajit Pawar split in 2019, there have been differences in the party. After what happened in 2019 (when Ajit Pawar took oath with Devendra Fadnavis) his uncle (Sharad Pawar) was big-hearted, so he took him back and made him the Deputy Chief Minister with his blessings. So, where were the differences? Ajit Pawar went back on his knees asking for forgiveness, Sharad Pawar had a big heart to forgive him. He was forgiven, he was made the deputy CM and the Leader of Opposition. So, what exactly is the EC referring to from 2019?” Awhad asked.