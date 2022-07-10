Why SBSP's Om Prakash Rajbhar Is Waiting To Be 'Divorced' by Akhilesh Yadav

Amid mounting discontent in the Opposition camp in Uttar Pradesh, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Saturday, 9 July fuelled speculations of a rift and said that he was awaiting a 'divorce' from the Samajwadi Party.

"I will not initiate any step to end alliance with the SP. I will wait to be divorced by Akhilesh Yadav," Rajbhar said.

This came after the SP supremo didn't invite Rajbhar for a meeting called in support of the Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha, last week in Lucknow.