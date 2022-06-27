Uttar Pradesh Bypolls: Why Did the SP Lose Its Bastions of Rampur & Azamgarh?

Despite losing the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party had been consoling itself with its "satisfactory" performance in the polls. However, its losses in the Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sbha bypolls have come as a major blow to the party.

Let's turn our focus to Rampur first.

In Rampur, the BJP's candidate Ghanshyam Lodhi won by a margin of around 42,000 votes against SP candidate Asim Raja.