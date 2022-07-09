Shivpal Yadav Lends Support to Murmu in Presidential Polls, Blames Akhilesh

Socialist leader Shivpal Yadav on Saturday, 9 July, said he has "decided" to vote for the NDA candidate in the presidential polls, Droupadi Murmu, and blamed Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's "political immaturity" for allies leaving him.

Talking to reporters in Lucknow, the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) president recalled that he had earlier said he would vote for the candidate who seeks his support in the 18 July presidential polls and since Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sought his vote, he has pledged his support to the NDA nominee for the top constitutional post.