Sonia Gandhi To Appear for ED Questioning Today, Congress Stages Protests at HQ

Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi is expected to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, 21 July, in the National Herald money laundering case.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Rajiv Gandhi Foundation)
Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi is expected to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, 21 July in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.
Congress leaders raised slogans at the party headquarters, protesting the summons to the party chief. The Opposition party has also criticised the ED action as "political vendetta."
The party alleged that the Delhi Police was preventing the media from entering the AICC headquarters and said that this "high-handedness" reflects the mindset of the Narendra Modi government.
DCP New Delhi Amrutha Guguloth, however, has denied the claim.
Sonia Gandhi had been summoned to appear before the ED on 8 June, but the date was deferred after she contracted COVID-19.
Similar protests were held when Gandhi's son and former party president Rahul Gandhi was quizzed by the ED in the same case in June. Rahul Gandhi had appeared before the investigation agency for five rounds of questioning.
"Kindly avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 0900 hrs & 1400 hrs on 21.07.22," the traffic police had said in a statement.
"Their ED, their police, their lathi, their bullet, their corruption, their words. We have with us the Constitution, the truth, courage, patience, and the public," the Congress tweeted on Thursday morning.
"They (the Congress) come from that tradition, who raised the tricolor of freedom...," the party said in a poem posted on Twitter ahead of the interrogation. "You won't be able to touch us," the verse read in Hindi.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh has said that the entire party will demonstrate its collective solidarity with Sonia Gandhi on Thursday.
"Tomorrow as the political vendetta unleashed by the Modi-Shah duo against our top leadership continues, the entire Congress party across the country will demonstrate its collective solidarity with Smt. Sonia Gandhi in a most telling manner," he tweeted.
A meeting of senior party leaders was held at the residence of Mallikarjun Kharge to chalk out the party's strategy for dealing with the "misuse" of the ED by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.
Meanwhile, BJP MP RS Prasad said, "Today this Congress's satyagraha is not a satyagraha. The truth is that Sonia Gandhi ji and Rahul Gandhi are on bail and these people have lost the case in High Court and Supreme Court."
The ED had registered a case to probe alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted group Young Indian, which owns the National Herald newspaper.
The ED wanted to record the statements of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The summons to the Gandhis came after the probe agency questioned Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal in relation to the case.
The agency registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court in Delhi took cognisance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Pvt Ltd on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.
