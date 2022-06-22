'Such Agencies Don’t Affect Me': Rahul Gandhi on Questioning by ED for 5 Days

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
(Photo: Twitter/Ruchira Chaturvedi)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday, 22 June, that he refused to be afraid of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has questioned him for five days in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.
"ED and such agencies don’t affect me, even the officers who interrogated me understood that a leader of the Congress party can’t be scared and suppressed," Gandhi said while addressing workers of the party at the headquarters of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Wednesday.
The Wayanad MP also slammed the recently announced Agnipath scheme, arguing that the government was "weakening" the armed forces.
"We should strengthen the Army, but this government is weakening it; it will have consequences during war," the former Congress chief said.
He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to withdraw the scheme, just like he had withdrawn the three farm laws, which had caused months of protests.
"I had said about farm laws that Modi ji will have to take them back and he did. Now, the Congress is saying Prime Minister Modi will have to withdraw the Agnipath scheme and all the youth are standing with us on this," Gandhi asserted.
He also alleged that PM Modi had "handed the country to two-three industrialists", adding that the last resort of employment in the armed forces had also been "closed".
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)