After FEMA Penalty, ED Files Money-Laundering Chargesheet Against Amnesty India

A day after the ED issued a FEMA show-cause notice of Rs 61.72 crore against Amnesty India and its former head Aakar Patel, the agency on Saturday, 9 July, said it has filed a money-laundering chargesheet against the organisation and a few other entities.

A prosecution complaint has been filed before the court of Principal City Civil and Sessions Judge, Bengaluru city against Amnesty International India Private Limited (AIIPL), Indians for Amnesty International Trust (IAIT) and others.

The court has taken congnisance of the chargesheet filed under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and issued summonses to the accused, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement.