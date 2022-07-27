In Cong Briefing, G-23's Ghulam Azad, Anand Sharma Defend Sonia Gandhi, Slam ED

As Sonia Gandhi has been summoned before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) again, senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma on Tuesday, 26 July, came out in support of the party chief despite their reputation as G-23 rebels.

"After a long time, Ghulam Nabi Azad ji and I have come to talk to you," Anand Sharma said at a press conference held at the Congress headquarters.

"I have been ill for a few days, was even admitted to the hospital. Due to this, I was not able to participate in the protests," Azad stated at the briefing.