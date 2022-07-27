Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Cong Briefing, G-23's Ghulam Azad, Anand Sharma Defend Sonia Gandhi, Slam ED

In Cong Briefing, G-23's Ghulam Azad, Anand Sharma Defend Sonia Gandhi, Slam ED

Congress leaders Azad and Sharma came out in Sonia Gandhi's support despite their reputation as G-23 rebels.
The Quint
Politics
Published:

As Sonia Gandhi has been summoned before the Enforcement Directorate again, senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma on Tuesday, 26 July, came out in support of the party chief despite their reputation as G-23 rebels.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Screengrab/YouTube/Congress)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>As Sonia Gandhi has been summoned before the Enforcement Directorate again, senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma on Tuesday, 26 July, came out in support of the party chief despite their reputation as G-23 rebels.</p></div>

As Sonia Gandhi has been summoned before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) again, senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma on Tuesday, 26 July, came out in support of the party chief despite their reputation as G-23 rebels.

"After a long time, Ghulam Nabi Azad ji and I have come to talk to you," Anand Sharma said at a press conference held at the Congress headquarters.

"I have been ill for a few days, was even admitted to the hospital. Due to this, I was not able to participate in the protests," Azad stated at the briefing.

"They (Gandhis) are one family only, with one name. If you have questioned Rahul Gandhi for over 30 hours for 5 days, what is the need to question Sonia ji? Rahul Gandhi is young, but Sonia Gandhi is not and she has been ailing for the past few years. Even young people cannot withstand the pressure of agencies."
Ghulam Nabi Azad

"Sonia Gandhi is from a political family, has political knowledge. Why are they questioning Sonia Gandhi about technical things?" he added.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

Also ReadCongress Chief Sonia Gandhi To Appear Before ED for Third Round of Questioning

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT