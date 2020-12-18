Sonia Gandhi Agrees to Meet 23 ‘Rebel’ Leaders on Saturday

Nearly four months after 23 top Congress leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi seeking the party’s revival, the Congress president is set to meet the ‘rebels’ on Saturday, 19 December, on the sidelines of the party’s other commitments.
Gandhi will hold a high-level meeting with senior Congress leaders, and some of the 23 rebel leaders, former party president Rahul Gandhi is also expected to be present in the meeting.
This will be first-in-person meeting headed by Sonia Gandhi since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Congress chief had been holding online meetings with the party members.
According to NDTV, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had advised the Congress chief to meet the group of “rebel” leaders. Nath has stressed upon the need to assuage the concerns of the “dissenters”.
The meeting comes amid continuing criticism from some of the dissenting leaders, including veteran leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal. The growing criticism came after Congress performance in Bihar and bypolls.
According to News19, the meeting is being held ahead of Congress Working Committee which will approve the schedule for the party president’s elections. However, the uncertainty over if Rahul Gandhi would agree to being nominated for the president post continues.
Earlier in August, 23 senior Congress leaders sent a letter addressed to the party chief seeking a full-time and an “effective leadership” for the party which is “active and visible” on the ground.
(With inputs from Week, NDTV, News18)
