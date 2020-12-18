Sonia Gandhi Agrees to Meet 23 ‘Rebel’ Leaders on Saturday

Nearly four months after 23 top Congress leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi seeking the party’s revival, the Congress president is set to meet the ‘rebels’ on Saturday, 19 December, on the sidelines of the party’s other commitments.

Gandhi will hold a high-level meeting with senior Congress leaders, and some of the 23 rebel leaders, former party president Rahul Gandhi is also expected to be present in the meeting.

This will be first-in-person meeting headed by Sonia Gandhi since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Congress chief had been holding online meetings with the party members.