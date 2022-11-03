6 States, 7 Seats: All You Need to Know About the Bypolls Across India Today

Why: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal's younger son Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as MLA, and moved from the Congress Party to the BJP.

Who are contesting: Bishnoi's son Bhavya Bishnoi is contesting as a BJP candidate. He had also quit the Congress party with his father. He is the grandson of a former CM, the late Bhajan Lal.

Former Union minister Jai Prakash, who is a two-time MP and three-time MLA, is contesting from the Congress party.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate is Satender Singh and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate is Kurdaram Nambardar.

How many voters: Almost 1.71 lakh people are eligible to vote.

Why is it important: The Bhajan Lal family has held on to this seat for almost five decades.