Fear of Split, Message to BJP: Why Uddhav's Sena Is Supporting Droupadi Murmu

"When a tribal woman candidate is projected for the first time (for the post of President), why would anybody object? Any attempt to oppose the decision will not go well amongst the tribals of Maharashtra," a senior Sena leader was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

He further said that there was no consensus within the Opposition with regard to backing Sinha.

"On the one hand we have an educated and experienced tribal leader in Murmu. On the other hand, we have Yashwant Sinha as the Opposition candidate. Even within the Opposition there is no consensus on Sinha. Why should the Sena support him then?" the leader added.

Pressure from MPs, however, is not reason enough to influence Thackeray's decision. The Shiv Sena chief knows that he is politically going through a rough phase, but is also aware that it is not impossible for fortunes to change.

No one could have imagined that the Sena would break ties with the BJP after the 2019 Assembly election and form a government with its traditional rivals, the Congress and the NCP.