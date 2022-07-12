Uddhav Thackeray-Led Shiv Sena Likely To Support Droupadi Murmu for President

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that Thackeray will announce his decision in the matter 'today or tomorrow.'
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena is likely to support the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee Droupadi Murmu for the post of president, the party indicated on Tuesday, 12 July.

This comes a day after Sena legislators urged Thackeray to extend support to Murmu instead of the Opposition's joint candidate Yashwant Sinha.

"The Shiv Sena does what it thinks is right. In the past also we have extended support to Congress nominee TN Seshan and UPA nominees like Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee. The Sena has the tradition of going beyond politics. We believe in backing people in the national interest," Sena MP Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Raut also said that the decision in this regard will be announced by Thackeray either "today or tomorrow."
The Sena spokesperson further said, "Droupadi Murmu is the first tribal woman likely to be the President of India. There is a lot of tribal population in Maharashtra. There are a lot of Shiv Sainiks who come from tribal areas. There are MLAs too."

'Support for Murmu Doesn't Imply Support to BJP': Raut

Raut also said that the likely decision to support Murmu for president does not imply that the Shiv Sena was extending support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"The decision of supporting Droupadi Murmu doesn’t mean we are supporting the BJP," the Sena leader said, adding, "After the discussions in the meeting (on Monday), Shiv Sena party president Uddhav Thackeray will take a decision on the same and he won’t take the decision under any pressure. Whatever decision he will take will be accepted by all of us."

After Thackeray's meeting with Sena MPs on Monday, a majority of lawmakers are said to have urged the former Maharashtra chief minister to throw the party's weight behind Murmu for president.

Raut said that only two Sena MPs, namely CM Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant and Bhawana Gawli, did not attend the meeting.

"After yesterday’s meeting with MPs, our party chief has decided to extend support to NDA presidential nominee. The party MPs wanted a tribal leader to be supported. There is nothing wrong with it. Earlier, too the Shiv Sena has backed the right candidate no matter which party he or she came from," a senior Shiv Sena leader was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar also said that most of the MPs had urged Thackeray to support Murmu as she is from Adivasi community.

"Though Droupadi Murmu is an NDA presidential nominee, she is from the tribal community and a woman. Most of the MPs demanded that Shiv Sena should support her. Our party chief told us that he will decide in a day or two," Kirtikar said while addressing the press on Monday.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)

