'Eknath Shinde Caught in BJP's Trap,' Says Shiv Sena Amid Maharashtra Crisis

"Due to the pressure tactics of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), traitors MLAs along with Shinde fled to Surat," the editorial in Saamana read.

It further stated that the Sena had announced a meeting to discuss the MLC polls, but all contact was lost with Shinde during this time.

Subsequently, an urgent meeting was called after it came to light that dozens of MLAs were siding with the Cabinet minister.