'Upset Over Cong, NCP's Style of Working, Not With Sena': Rebel Maharashtra MLAs

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde.
(Photo Courtesy: Eknath Shinde/Facebook)
Amid the political crisis brewing for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, dissident Shiv Sena leaders said on Wednesday, 22 June, that the "rebel" MLAs did not have any complaints against the Sena, but they were unhappy over the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress' style of functioning.
Dissident leader Sandipan Bhumare told a television channel, "We do not have any complaints against the Shiv Sena leadership. We have raised our complaints with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, that it was getting difficult to work with the NCP and Congress ministers," news agency PTI reported.
The Sena MLAs, led by Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde, arrived in Assam's Guwahati on Wednesday via a chartered aircraft.
Bhumare, who is also a minister in the state's Cabinet, said that as a people's representative, it was his job to address grievances.
"What else do I need in life. But, as a people's representative, I need to address the grievances of my people. I could not do it properly because of these two alliance partners," the leader said.
Another dissident leader named Sanjay Shirsath told a TV channel that 35 Sena MLAs were in Guwahati, adding that more were scheduled to join in the evening.
"A couple of more MLAs will join us by today evening. We also have the support of three independent MLAs," the MLA said.
A day after all five candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a victory in the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections, dozens of Sena MLAs led by Shinde were holed up at Surat's Le Meridian Hotel under heavy police presence on Tuesday.
At least 13 of those MLAs had also skipped a meeting at the chief minister's residence on Monday following the MVA's debacle in the MLC elections, and had been incommunicado ever since.
Shinde wants the Shiv Sena to join hands with the BJP, which shares its Hindutva sentiments, sources told The Quint. The Sena is currently allied with the Congress and the NCP, both opponents of the saffron party.
Shinde is also reportedly upset over being sidelined in the MVA government.
(With inputs from PTI.)
