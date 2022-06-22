'Heading Towards Dissolution of Maharashtra Assembly': Raut Amid Sena Crisis

Amid a political turmoil in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday, 22 June, hinted at the dissolution of the Legislative Assembly in the state.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Sanjay Raut)
"The political developments in Maharashtra heading towards the dissolution of Vidhan Sabha...," Raut tweeted in Marathi.
This comes after Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde, joined by over 20 Sena MLAs, camped at a Surat hotel on Tuesday, 21 June, reportedly demanding that the party reunite with the BJP. The MLAs were shifted to a Guwahati hotel in the wee hours of Wednesday.
"We have not left Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena and will not leave it," Shinde said on Wednesday morning, claiming to have the support of around 46 MLAs, as per NDTV. Shinde needs the support of 37 MLAs – a two-third majority – to split the party without facing disqualification under the anti-defection law.
Sanjay Raut on Wednesday morning expressed confidence that Shinde and other rebel MLAs will be back into the party fold, and said their “misunderstandings will be addressed."
“It is difficult for him (Shinde) to leave the party and it will be difficult for us (the Sena) to leave him. Our dialogue is on. We spoke for an hour in the morning. Talks are also on with the MLAs who are with Shinde,” Raut was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Raut also indicated that talks with Shinde had been positive and that the latter had not put forth any conditions before the party.
Asked about the rebel MLAs moving to Guwahati, Raut said, “Let them go. Guwahati has a nice forest (nearby)… Kaziranga (national park). The MLAs should see the country, this will help them understand it.”