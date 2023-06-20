Foundation Day | Laughing Uddhav, Emotional Shinde: Two Shiv Senas Focus on 2024

There were Lok Sabha elections due when my mother was hospitalised. The doctor called me and my heart sank. Gavit ji (Lok Sabha MP Rajendra Gavit) called at the same time and apprised me of the rallies scheduled for the day. I told him we will go ahead with the rallies, I could not tell him that my mother is no more. I finished the rallies and then paid last respects to my mother at the hospital," said a teary-eyed Eknath Shinde at Mumbai's NESCO grounds while addressing party workers and leaders at an event organised to celebrate the 57th foundation day of the Shiv Sena on Monday, 19 June.

For the first time in its history, there were two events organised to celebrate the party's foundation day in Mumbai with one of them not being addressed by a Thackeray.

While Shinde's address was dominated by drawing comparisons with Uddhav Thackeray and listing achievements of the state government, Thackeray, on the other hand took a different approach at the Shanmukhananda Hall in Mumbai's Sion.