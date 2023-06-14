After Pro-Eknath Shinde Ad Campaign Upsets BJP, Shiv Sena Now in Damage Control

Millions of newspaper readers in Maharashtra, on Tuesday, 13 June, woke up to a full-page ad splashed on the front pages of many prominent dailies titled 'Modi for India, Shinde for Maharashtra: The Dream Team Loved by All.'

The slogan was an unmistakable reference to the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders' oft-repeated dialogue of 'double engine government.'

Except, this ad had Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's branding on it and not the BJP.

The ad also had only one photo – Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde – and only Shiv Sena symbol in a corner.

When asked about the ad, Shinde told mediapersons, "Our government works under the guidance of the country's prime minister Narendra Modi. This is a double engine government."

He also tried to play down the matter of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' missing photo. "Photo may be there or not but both of us are in people's hearts and that is more important."