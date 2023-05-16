Sena vs Sena: SC Ruling Sets a New Paradigm, Can't Be Confined to 'Relief' Alone

The pertinent part reads, “ The inevitable consequence of the deletion of Paragraph 3 from the Tenth Schedule is that the defence of a split is no longer available to members who face disqualification proceedings."

The order clarifies that in cases "where a split has occurred in a political party or in a legislature party, members of neither faction may validly raise the defence that they are the political party in the event that each faction files petitions for the disqualification of members of the other faction."

"Members of multiple groups or factions can all continue as members of the House if the requirements of Paragraph 4(1) of the Tenth Schedule are satisfied," it adds, thereby clarifying that two (or more factions) of a political party can both remain in the House if one of the factions has opted to merge with another political party (in terms of Paragraph 4(1)(a)) and the other faction has chosen not to accept the merger.