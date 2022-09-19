Shashi Tharoor To Run for Congress President Post, Sonia Gandhi Gives Go-Ahead

Shashi Tharoor.
(Photo: Vibhushita Singh/The Quint)
Former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor will be running for the post of the Congress president.
As per sources, Tharoor got the go-ahead from Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi.
He has been a part of the group of 23 leaders who have been pressing for reforms in the grand-old party.
Tharoor met party president Sonia Gandhi on Monday, who said that she would “stay neutral” in the upcoming presidential elections.
Even though Tharoor refused to divulge the details of the 40-minute-meeting, a leader told The Indian Express that Sonia assured Tharoor of a “free and fair election,” which means that she will not endorse or back any candidate.
Sources told the newspaper that Sonia had earlier indicated that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should lead the party. Her go-ahead to Tharoor is significant, given that backdrop.
The leader also said that Sonia hadn’t discouraged Tharoor from contesting the election when he had told her of his intent earlier.
Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told news agency ANI that there is no need for "anybody's nod" to contest elections for the party's top post.
"Anybody who wants to contest (for the post of the Congress president) is free and welcome to do so. This has been the consistent position of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. This is an open, democratic, and transparent process. Nobody needs anybody's nod to contest," Ramesh said.