Shashi Tharoor, 4 Other MPs Seek 'Transparency & Fairness' in Congress Prez Poll

Five Congress MPs have written to All India Congress Committee (AICC) central election authority chief Madhusudan Mistry expressing concern about the "transparency and fairness" of the poll process to elect the party chief, seeking that the electoral rolls should be securely provided to all electors and potential candidates.

In a joint letter to Mistry dated 6 September, Congress's Lok Sabha members Shashi Tharoor, Karti Chidambaram, Pradyut Bordoloi, and Abdul Khaleque said it was unfortunate that an erroneous interpretation was being given to their demand of releasing electoral rolls.

"We are not suggesting that any internal document of the party should be released in a manner that may give an opportunity to those who wish us ill to misuse the information contained therein," the MPs wrote.

"We are rather of the firm opinion that before the commencement of the nomination process, the party's Central Election Authority (CEA) must provide a list of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates that make up the electoral college," their letter to Mistry said.