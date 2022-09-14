Shashi Tharoor Responds To US Anchor's Comment 'British Gave India Civilisation'

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, an American television host on Fox News, Tucker Carlson, commented that the British rule "gave India civilisation". This comment drew the wrath of Congress Member of the Parliament, Shashi Tharoor who took to Twitter on Tuesday, 13 September, to express his furor.
Carlson said "After 75 years of Independence has (India) produced a single building as beautiful as the Bombay train station the British colonialists built? No, sadly it has not...We will never see (again an empire) so benign as the British."
The building that Carlson was referring to is the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) in Mumbai, previously known as the Victoria Terminus.
In response to a clip of Carlson's TV show, Shashi Tharoor tweeted:
"I think Twitter ought to have an option for something to press when you can't respond without losing your cool."
Tharoor, who is a vocal critic of the British colonisation of India, has written several books on it and has stated that the British owe India a reparation.
In an interview with NDTV, Tharoor said, "The British Raj was not a democracy by any stretch."
In one of the other talk shows, Tharoor has been previously asked about how India would have fared if the British had not colonised it.
Tharoor expressed on Twitter that he would have to find contentment in just showing "red with anger" emoticons over the American news anchor's comments about British Raj being one of the best things that happened to India.
(With inputs from Money Control, NDTV, and FOX News)
