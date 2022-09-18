Rajasthan & Chhattisgarh Congress Pass Resolution to Make RaGa Party Chief

On Saturday, 17 September, the Congress Committees of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi the party's national president.

The resolutions were proposed by Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, NDTV reported.

Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh became the first two states to pass a resolution to urge Rahul Gandhi to lead the party.

Rajasthan's Food Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas told reporters that a resolution was passed authorising the party chief to appoint the state president and nominate members of All India Congress Committee (AICC) from the state.