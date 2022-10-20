Congress President Election: Shashi Tharoor's 1072 Votes Tell An Important Story

For a leader who has been in active politics only for the last 13 years and having no organisational experience, it is creditable that Tharoor did better than stalwarts like Sharad Pawar, Rajesh Pilot and Jitendra Prasada - all of whom had considerably more experience. In terms of clout within the party too, Tharoor is nowhere near where Pawar or even Pilot was in 1997.

He managed to accomplish this despite not enjoying the backing of either his state unit - Kerala - or the G-23, of which he was also a part.

His campaign 'Think Tomorrow, Think Tharoor' was catchy and the fact that he released a manifesto also showed that he had a certain vision for the party.

Could he have done even better? Possibly.

Maybe too much focus on the media and on opinion outside the party, may have proven counter-productive.

Tharoor came to be seen as a candidate favoured by 'outsiders', especially media houses hostile to the Congress. This may have also gone against him.

But all in all, it can't be denied that Tharoor may have exceeded the expectations of many in the party.