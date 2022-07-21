Cong Protests Sonia Gandhi's ED Questioning; Tharoor, Gehlot & Others Detained

Several senior Congress leaders were detained in Delhi on Thursday, 21 July, as they protested the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case.
(Photo: PTI/Altered by The Quint)
Further, water cannons were deployed by the Delhi Police to disperse the protesters.
Shashi Tharoor, Ashok Gehlot, P Chidambaram, Ajay Maken, and Sachin Pilot were detained by the police in Delhi as they staged protests against the summons to the party chief. As per news agency ANI, 75 Congress leaders have been detained.
They were taken to Utsav Sadan in Kingsway Camp police lines, as per Chidambaram. "We are all seated in a large hall called Party Hall! It is past 2 pm. Apparently, Mrs Sonia Gandhi is still being interrogated. I wonder why? I think we have been 'detained', not 'arrested'. That is a distinction which will make sense only to the police and lawyers!" he wrote on Twitter.
"Democracy and Truth always go together. Solidarity with all my INC colleagues in detention," tweeted Tharoor.
"There is misuse of agencies in the country... it's our right to protest in a democracy, but it is also being crushed upon...," Gehlot was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, as he was taken into a police bus.
"All Congress MPs and CWC Members have courted mass arrest outside our Party HQs in a show of collective solidarity with Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi, a target of Vishguru's political vendetta. We are being taken away to a police station in Old Delhi evidently," Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh tweeted.
Party workers and leaders held demonstrations carrying placards and raising slogans at the Congress headquarters.
The Opposition party has also criticised the ED action as "political vendetta."
Similar protests had been held when Gandhi's son and former party President Rahul Gandhi was quizzed by the ED in the same case in June. Rahul Gandhi had appeared before the investigation agency for five rounds of questioning.
Amid nationwide protests over the ED's questioning of Sonia Gandhi, Congress workers in Nagpur were also detained as they staged demonstrations.
In Assam's capital city Guwahati, a clash broke out between the police and Congress workers amid the protests.
Protests were also held by the Congress states units in Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir.
