Patra Chawl Case: Sena's Sanjay Raut to Face Enforcement Directorate Again Today

Raut was also summoned by ED on 1 July and questioned for over 10 hours.

"It is our duty to go in front of the central agencies if they have any doubt in their minds so that people do not have any doubt in their minds about us. We were questioned for 10 hours and we gave full co-operation," said Raut after coming out of ED's office.

He further added that he is 'fearless and undaunted' as he has 'not done anything wrong in life'.