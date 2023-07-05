'Sena's Hindutva Is Inclusive': Sharad Pawar Rebuts Ajit Pawar's All-Out Attack

NCP chief Sharad Pawar addresses party workers during the party meeting at Y B Chavan centre, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Both factions of NCP led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar are holding separate meetings.
(Photo: PTI)
"Don't mess with my father or mother. Say whatever you want about me or anybody else, but don't mess with my father," said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule to roars of applause and cheer by a gathering of her father Sharad Pawar's supporters in Mumbai on Wednesday, 5 July.
In a scathing rebuttal to Ajit Pawar's show of strength and the claims made by that faction's leaders on Wednesday, both Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule said that they will "not allow the party symbol to be taken away."
NCP chief Sharad Pawar leaves after attending the party meeting at Y B Chavan Centre in Mumbai on Wednesday, 5 July.
In his address, Ajit Pawar launched an all-out political attack against his uncle, took jibes at his daughter Supriya Sule, made several claims around the supremo's recent resignation bid, and detailed the failed deals of the NCP with the BJP since 2014.
Here's what Sharad Pawar said in response to the claims made by his nephew Ajit Pawar:
Narrating how he has contested elections on several symbols, Sharad Pawar said: "If anybody claims that they will take the party symbol, I will not allow it. As long as the party ideology and role of party workers is staunch, there is noting to worry about."
Sule said that the rebels can claim whatever they want but the party symbol will remain with Sharad Pawar.
Ajit Pawar on Wednesday alleged a change of stance by Sharad Pawar between 2017 and 2019, when it came to allying with a "communal party" like the Shiv Sena. Several leaders of the faction, since the split, have been claiming that if the NCP can ally with the Shiv Sena, it can ally with the BJP too.
Sharad Pawar responded to the claims by saying that the idea of Shiv Sena's Hindutva is not a divisive one, unlike that of the BJP's.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar with party leader Jayant Patil during the party meeting at YB Chavan centre, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
"It is being said that the alliance with the BJP is alright if there was an alliance with Shiv Sena. I will tell you the difference between the Shiv Sena and the BJP. During the Emergency, there was a sentiment against Indira Gandhi in the country. Balasaheb Thackeray issued a statement that she should be supported for the sake of the country's unity. He provided support to an extent where he did not field candidates in the next Assembly elections and provided outside support to the Congress. Thackeray took the decision considering the environment of the country and was only given two berths in the Cabinet," Sharad Pawar claimed.
Several leaders of the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP have been claiming that the party had no problem allying with the BJP in Nagaland.
Justifying that alliance, Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said: "Yes, we formed an alliance in Nagaland with the BJP. Places like Nagaland and Manipur have China as their neighbour. Alliances in these border states have to be thought about carefully. If these state are unstable, the neighbours might take advantage of it. Hence, we provided outside support but we are not a part of the government there."
"You went and joined the government (in Maharashtra). It is incorrect to draw these parallels," he added.
Ajit Pawar, in his speech, claimed that a "mess" of an Opposition alliance was being stitched and that the country can never progress with such an arrangement.
Sharad Pawar, in his address, said that a unity was being forged to save the constitutional institutions of the country.
NCP leader Supriya Sule arrives for the party meeting at Y B Chavan centre, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP over the unrest in the party, Sharad Pawar reiterated Modi's claims on NCP being corrupt.
"If the NCP is so corrupt, why were its leaders taking oath? The PM speaks whatever he wants, alleges whatever he wants, and pollutes the political environment of the country," he added.
Alleging that the BJP has attempted to break its own allies, Sharad Pawar said: "It is a democracy, you (Ajit Pawar's faction) can do whatever you want. But it would have been better if this decision was taken after discussions with the party. Remember, nothing different is going to happen in this alliance than what happened in other states."
